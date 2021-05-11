Truist Securities Boosts Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $43.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Shares of EQH stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,837,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,172. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,822,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equitable by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 428,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,210,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after buying an additional 297,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

