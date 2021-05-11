Truist Securities Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $77.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of AFRM traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,291,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,913. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.45. Affirm has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,354,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

