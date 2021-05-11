TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Cap Achieves $1.01 Million

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 188.4% higher against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $3,120.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00067885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.44 or 0.00319916 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00046687 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004473 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

