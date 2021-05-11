TrustSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.87 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $295.73 million and $3.87 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $3.62 or 0.00006330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,773,706 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

