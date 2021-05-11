TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Director Gregory A. Conley Sells 2,000 Shares

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TTEC stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $109.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.47.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,316,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,742,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TTEC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 284,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.