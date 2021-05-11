TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,104 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.44% of TTM Technologies worth $53,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after purchasing an additional 633,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,396,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,100,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

In other news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

