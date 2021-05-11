Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi’s (TKHVY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of TKHVY remained flat at $$15.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $21.31.

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

