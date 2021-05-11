TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $30.63 million and $3.15 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000097 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 120.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 101,017,402,659 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.