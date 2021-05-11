TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) PT Raised to C$3.25

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TVA.B. Cormark lifted their price objective on TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE:TVA.B traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.82. 37,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,122. The firm has a market cap of C$121.84 million and a P/E ratio of 3.77. TVA Group has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

