TwentyFour Select Monthly Income to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SMIF traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 97.60 ($1.28). 264,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,859. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 12-month low of GBX 78.40 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.37.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

