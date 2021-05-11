TwentyFour Select Monthly Income to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
SMIF traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 97.60 ($1.28). 264,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,859. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 12-month low of GBX 78.40 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.37.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Company Profile
Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.