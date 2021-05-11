Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,870 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Twitter worth $31,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,177 shares of company stock worth $4,406,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.