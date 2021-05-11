U-Swirl (OTCMKTS:SWRL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of U-Swirl, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. U-Swirl shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 27,615 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

U-Swirl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWRL)

U-Swirl, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises self-serve frozen yogurt cafÃ©s. It operates and franchises frozen yogurt cafÃ©s under the U-SWIRL Frozen Yogurt, CherryBerry, Yogurtini, Fuzzy Peach, Aspen Leaf Yogurt, Yogli Mogli, Let's Yo!, and Josie's Frozen Yogurt brand names.

