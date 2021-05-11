UGAS (UGAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, UGAS has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $978,253.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00084390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00060070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00064773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00107234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.46 or 0.00780456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.17 or 0.09243053 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars.

