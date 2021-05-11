Ultiledger (ULT) Reaches Market Cap of $46.02 Million

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $46.02 million and approximately $98,534.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00084900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00060203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00064485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.07 or 0.00782255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.66 or 0.09266873 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

ULT is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio . The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

