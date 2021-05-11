Ultra (UOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.09 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $141.89 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,447.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.75 or 0.02727264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.46 or 0.00681428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00067868 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001958 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

