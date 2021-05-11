Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $144.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RARE. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

NASDAQ:RARE traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.04. 3,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,374. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $61.96 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average of $128.43.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,646,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,903 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,028 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,019,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 51,458 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

