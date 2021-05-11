UMA (UMA) Trading Up 21.7% This Week

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $29.43 or 0.00051195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $1.77 billion and $207.55 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00085086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00061571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $504.32 or 0.00877157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00108540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001904 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,089,750 coins and its circulating supply is 60,078,660 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.