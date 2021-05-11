Umbrella Network Price Down 6.5% This Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $13.20 million and $1.93 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00028523 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009399 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

