Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.280-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,399. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

