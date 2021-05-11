Unicly Chris McCann Collection (UCM) Price Tops $0.49

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (CURRENCY:UCM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a market capitalization of $486,876.75 and $7,410.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Chris McCann Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.88 or 0.00653139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.48 or 0.00250643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003959 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.52 or 0.01164350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031905 BTC.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Profile

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Chris McCann Collection

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Chris McCann Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Chris McCann Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Chris McCann Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Chris McCann Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Chris McCann Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.