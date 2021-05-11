Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Market Cap Tops $29.37 Million (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $29.37 million and approximately $6,150.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.24 or 0.00669867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00071247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00250547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.59 or 0.01164679 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00032067 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

