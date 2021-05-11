Unido EP (UDO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $186,682.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and $186,682.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.18 or 0.00638633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00067936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00250545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $656.67 or 0.01161131 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.78 or 0.00772311 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,322 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

