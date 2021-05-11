Unifi Protocol DAO Market Cap Hits $81.05 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $22.54 or 0.00039964 BTC on exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $81.05 million and $13.46 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00062333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.89 or 0.00317244 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00029752 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,596,666 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

