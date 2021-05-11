UniLayer Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.10 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, UniLayer has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00003358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $38.12 million and $4.10 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00084390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00060070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00064773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00107234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.46 or 0.00780456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.17 or 0.09243053 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

