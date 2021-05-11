UniLend Price Tops $1.73 (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00003059 BTC on exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $26.47 million and $8.36 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00085114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00060595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00063984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00107581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.18 or 0.00799452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.64 or 0.09482608 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

