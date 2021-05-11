UniMex Network (UMX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.89 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $17.89 million and $518,704.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00004867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00655181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00067959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00250535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $658.57 or 0.01161205 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00031925 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.22 or 0.00772680 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,480,648 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

