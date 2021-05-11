Unistake (UNISTAKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.57 Million

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unistake has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $356,309.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0858 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.18 or 0.00638633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00067936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00250545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $656.67 or 0.01161131 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.78 or 0.00772311 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,579,979 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

