United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.78

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and traded as high as $31.99. United Bancshares shares last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 1,926 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a market cap of $102.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

