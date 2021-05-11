United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.08 ($47.15).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTDI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

ETR UTDI opened at €34.80 ($40.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Internet has a 1-year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1-year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.83.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

