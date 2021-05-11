United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €36.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €36.00 ($42.35) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Internet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.08 ($47.15).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €34.80 ($40.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 22.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. United Internet has a 12 month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12 month high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.