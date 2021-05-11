United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €36.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €36.00 ($42.35) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Internet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.08 ($47.15).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €34.80 ($40.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 22.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. United Internet has a 12 month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12 month high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

