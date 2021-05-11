United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €34.10 by Jefferies Financial Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €34.10 ($40.12) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.01% from the stock’s current price.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €40.08 ($47.15).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €34.80 ($40.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.