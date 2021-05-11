United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €34.10 by Jefferies Financial Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €34.10 ($40.12) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.01% from the stock’s current price.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €40.08 ($47.15).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €34.80 ($40.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

