UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Increased by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,206 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 10.1% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Provident Trust Co. owned 0.13% of UnitedHealth Group worth $444,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,801 shares of company stock worth $7,332,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $9.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.94. The company had a trading volume of 75,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,822. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $387.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.31.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

