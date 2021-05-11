Unitrade (TRADE) Achieves Market Cap of $18.62 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $18.62 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unitrade has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00086259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.46 or 0.00891959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $6,060.33 or 0.10589507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002000 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

