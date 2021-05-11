Universal Technical Institute Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,140 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,978% compared to the average daily volume of 103 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Shares of UTI stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.70 million, a PE ratio of -55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.45.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.