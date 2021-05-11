Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPLD shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $480,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,255,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,205 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,217. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 716.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,385 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,647,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 345,778 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 564,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 217,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,408,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.