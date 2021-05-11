uPlexa Price Down 20.8% This Week (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. uPlexa has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $25,673.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000097 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 121.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

