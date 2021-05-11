Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading Up 6.5%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.88 and last traded at $40.71. Approximately 32,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,976,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.72 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281 in the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,671 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after acquiring an additional 93,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

