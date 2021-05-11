Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.29

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $4.80. Uranium Participation shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 538,796 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Uranium Participation from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

