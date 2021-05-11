Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.77

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.77 and traded as high as C$5.81. Uranium Participation shares last traded at C$5.65, with a volume of 1,146,259 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on U. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Uranium Participation in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Uranium Participation alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$762.41 million and a PE ratio of 19.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.77.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.