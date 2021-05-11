US Bancorp DE Buys 3,645 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,888 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 492,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $67,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 151.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 188,088 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock opened at $119.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.66. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $163,444.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,689.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

