US Bancorp DE Buys 6,587 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Exponent worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,868,000 after buying an additional 358,829 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,007,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 71,389 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $65,911,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,111,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

In related news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent stock opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.46.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.