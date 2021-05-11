US Bancorp DE Buys 691 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,676,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,704,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after buying an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $231.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.68. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $128.52 and a one year high of $237.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

