US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,043 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 55,018 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Liberum Capital lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

