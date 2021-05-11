US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.28% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period.

Shares of HEWJ stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.