US Bancorp DE Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Cogent Communications worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $288,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $671,335 over the last ninety days. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 397.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

