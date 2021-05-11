US Bancorp DE Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.29% of National Research worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in National Research by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Research in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in National Research in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in National Research in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRC stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 28.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

In related news, Director Joann M. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $63,055.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,500 shares of company stock worth $5,941,262. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

