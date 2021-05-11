US Bancorp DE Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.33. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

ATHM has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

