US Bancorp DE Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $153,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,637 shares of company stock worth $1,580,835. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

