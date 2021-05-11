US Bancorp DE Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

