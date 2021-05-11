US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,390 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,208,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,092,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.43.

NYSE:RACE opened at $199.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $150.97 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

